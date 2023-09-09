 Skip to main content
HS Football: Swan Valley sprints past Bridgeport, 42-6

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Swan Valley got their first conference win of the season, bouncing back from last week's loss to Freeland to defeat Bridgeport this week, 42-6.

