SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek's Jaxon Kus made the play of plays getting the pick six in the 3rd quarter to help the Dragons past Kearsley, 28-21.
HS Football: Swartz Creek defense leads them past Kearsley, 28-21
- By: Brandon Green
-
- Updated
- 0
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today