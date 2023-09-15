 Skip to main content
HS Football: Swartz Creek defense leads them past Kearsley, 28-21

  • Updated
Swartz Creek celebration touchdown

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek's Jaxon Kus made the play of plays getting the pick six in the 3rd quarter to help the Dragons past Kearsley, 28-21. 

