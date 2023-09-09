SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Carrollton scored the first touchdown of the game, but Valley Lu ripped off 20 unanswered to win, 20-6.
HS Football: Valley Lutheran comes back to take down Carrollton, 20-6
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
