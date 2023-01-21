 Skip to main content
HS Girls Hoops - Alma at Frankenmuth

Mia McLaughlin shoots a three-pointer against Alma

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth continued their hot streak against Alma, as Mia McLaughlin scored 21 points to help the Eagles defeat the Panthers, 64-35.

