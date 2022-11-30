 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

HS Girls' Hoops - Bendle at Durand

  • Updated
  • 0
Izzy Konesny pulling up for a jumper against Bendle

Durand's Izzy Konesny pulling up for a jumper against Bendle

DURAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Durand wins their first game of the season, 66-25, against Bendle. 

