...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop late this afternoon,
increasing in coverage and intensity through the evening hours.
Snow then becomes heavy at times overnight with the peak of the
heaviest rates most likely to occur between 10pm and 4am. Snow
intensity then decreases through Sunday morning before tapering
off from west to east.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

HS Girls Hoops - Cass City at Laker

  • 0
Cass City's Lexi Champagne gets back on defense after hitting a three

PIGEON, Mich. (WJRT) - Saylar Cuthrell and Lexi Champagne each had 16 points for Cass City to help the Red Hawks defeat Laker, 54-26.

