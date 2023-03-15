 Skip to main content
HS Girls Hoops - D1 State Quarterfinal: Carman-Ainsworth v. West Bloomfield

Carman-Ainsworth team huddle

BAY CITY, MICH. (WJRT) - Carman-Ainsworth loses to the defending state champs West Bloomfield, 66-34.

