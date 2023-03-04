 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Girls Hoops - D2 District Final: Frankenmuth at Swan Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

Frankenmuth defeats Swan Valley, 45-34, to win their third consecutive district championship.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth defeats Swan Valley, 45-34, to win their third consecutive district championship. 

Recommended for you