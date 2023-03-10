 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and will diminish in intensity through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour
are expected to occur within the morning commute, between 4 AM -
9 AM, which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

HS Girls Hoops - D3 Regional Final: Cass City v. Sandusky

  • 0
Cass City celebrates regional title

Cass City celebrates regional title

HS Girls Hoops - Cass City at Sandusky

SANDUSKY, MICH. (WJRT) - Sandusky claims first regional since 1999 against Cass City, 49-44.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you