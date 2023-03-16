 Skip to main content
HS Girls Hoops - D3 State Semifinal: Hemlock vs. Holt

Hemlock coach Scott Neumeyer speaks to his team after winning state semis against Holt

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two years after having to forfeit in the state semifinals due to a positive COVID test, the Hemlock Huskies controlled their game against Holt from start to finish, winning 57-26 to advance to the state final.

