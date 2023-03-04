 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Girls Hoops - D4 District Final: Otisville Lakeville v. Genesee

  • Updated
  • 0

HS Girls Hoops: Otisville LakeVille v Genesee

BURTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Lakeville wins their second district title in three years against Genesee, 49-39.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you