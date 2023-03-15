 Skip to main content
HS Girls Hoops - D4 State Quarterfinal: Sandusky v. Bishop Foley

  • Updated
  • 0
Sandusky head coach Al DeMott

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH. (WJRT) - Sandusky falls to Bishop Foley, 34-32.

