 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Light freezing rain will exit to the east of the area between 1 AM
and 3 AM. There may be some snow and sleet mixing in at times,
especially across the Tri Cities and thumb. Temperatures will
hold nearly steady at or just below freezing. While additional
snow and ice accumulations will be minimal, untreated paved
surfaces will remain extremely slippery tonight. Drivers are
encouraged to use caution on the roads tonight.

HS Girls Hoops - District 1st round: Clio v. Corunna

  • Updated
  • 0
Clio sophomore Ellie Neuhaus

Clio sophomore Ellie Neuhaus

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Clio wins their first playoff game in six years against Corunna, 37-31.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you