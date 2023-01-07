HS Girls Hoops - Fenton at Lake Fenton

 Skip to main content
  Updated
  • 0
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Lake Fenton played with heavy hearts Friday night as they mourned the death of coach Jason Zelek. 

Zelek died from a heart attack Thursday night. 

Before their game against Fenton, the Blue Devils wore shirts that said "In Loving Memory Coach Zelek," to honor their late coach. 

"He was a huge part of our community and I think that pulled our community closer together," said Lake Fenton guard Amaya Smith. 

"I think it meant a lot to the girls' to have a higher meaning of why their playing," said head coach Karlie Dieck. 

Lake Fenton made their late coach proud tonight getting the win against rival Fenton, 78-43. 

