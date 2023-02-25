 Skip to main content
HS Girls Hoops - Flint Metro League Championship: Goodrich v. Lake Fenton

  • Updated
FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Lake Fenton freshman Kendyl Smith hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to clinch the Flint Metro League Championship against Goodrich, 41-38. 

