HS Girls Hoops - Flushing at Goodrich

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday
afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early
evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the
evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing
is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
&&