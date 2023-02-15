 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT... A mix of snow and sleet in the morning then a mix of
sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a
tenth inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Peak precipitation intensity is expected
from 1 PM to 5 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Plan for longer travel time Thursday afternoon and evening. Slow
down and use caution while driving.

&&

HS Girls Hoops - Frankenmuth at Flushing

  • 0
Frankenmuth's Lexi Boyke walking out during the starting lineup

Frankenmuth's Lexi Boyke walking out during the starting lineup

HS Girls Hoops - Frankenmuth at Flushing

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth defeats Flushing, 41-32, to win their fourth game in a row. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you