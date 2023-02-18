 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Girls Hoops - Freeland at Frankenmuth

  • 0
Frankenmuth celebrates TVC title

Frankenmuth celebrates TVC title

HS Girls Hoops - Freeland at Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MICH. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth needed overtime against Freeland capture their third straight TVC title, 46-39.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you