 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Girls Hoops - Garber at Freeland

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeland defeats Garber, 72-52.

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Freeland Falcons were flying high on Senior Night against Garber, winning 72-52.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you