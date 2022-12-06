 Skip to main content
HS Girls' Hoops - Genesee Christian at Kearsley

  • Updated
Genesee Christian's Haven Chapman calling out signals on defense

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Genesee Christian gets their second straight win in blow-out fashion against Kearsley, 59-25.

