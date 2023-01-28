 Skip to main content
HS Girls Hoops - Genesee Christian at Powers

  • Updated
Powers head coach Ryan Trevithick

HS Boys Hoops - Genesee Christian at Powers

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Powers uses second-half surge to get past Genesee Christian, 54-48.

