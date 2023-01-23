 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 33 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

HS Girls Hoops - Linden at Genesee Christian

Linden celebrating their win against Genesee Christian

BURTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden gets the close win against Genesee Christina, 54-52. 

