...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.

* WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 10 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

HS Girls' Hoops - New Lothrop at Goodrich

Goodrich junior Alexis Kosmowski getting back on defense against New Lothrop

GOODRICH, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich remains perfect on the season with the 25 point win against New Lothrop. 

