HS Girls Hoops - Ovid-Elsie at Durand

Ava Bates hit a go-ahead shot to help Ovid-Elsie defeat Durand, 43-41

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Ava Bates' go-ahead bucket with 27.4 seconds remaining proved to be the difference for Ovid-Elsie against Durand, as the Marauders defeat the Railroaders, 43-41, to clinch a share of the MMAC title.

