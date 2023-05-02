FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc holds off a late surge from Powers to win their second game in a row, 8-6.
HS Girls Lacrosse - Grand Blanc at Powers
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today