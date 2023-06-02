MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland defeats rival Midland Dow in a shoot-out, 2-1, to claim their first district title in four years.
HS Girls Soccer - D1 District Final: Midland v. Midland Dow
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today