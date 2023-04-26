 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

HS Girls Soccer - Grand Blanc at Davison

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc celebrating shut-out win over rival Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc remains undefeated in SVL-play and wins their 8th straight game, 5-0, over rival Davison. 

