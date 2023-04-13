 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Girls Soccer - Grand Blanc at Goodrich

  • Updated
  • 0
HS Girls Soccer - Grand Blanc at Goodrich
Grand Blanc girls soccer team celebrates win over Goodrich

GOODRICH, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc wins their 4th straight game, 7-0, against Goodrich. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you