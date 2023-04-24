 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

HS Girls Soccer - Holly at Linden

  • Updated
  • 0
Linden celebrating third goal against Holly

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden remains undefeated taking down Holly, 3-0. 

