...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

HS Girls Soccer - Linden at Goodrich

Linden celebrates Flint Metro League title

GOODRICH, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden dominates Goodrich to win their third Flint Metro League title in a row, 3-1. 

