HS Girls Soccer - Midland at Powers

Midland goalie Niobe Marchalent celebrates with teammates

HS Girls soccer - Midland at Powers

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Midland shuts-out Powers, 2-0, to remain undefeated in SVL-play.

