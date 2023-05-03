 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s will
result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland,
Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

HS Girls Soccer - Midland Dow at Midland

  • Updated
  • 0
Chargers' Melanie Kolnitys celebrating her goal against Midland

Chargers' Melanie Kolnitys celebrating her goal against Midland

HS Girls Soccer - Midland Dow at Midland

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Midland Dow won their cross-town rival against Midland, 2-1. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you