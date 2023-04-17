 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Girls Soccer - Saginaw United at Davison

  • 0
HS Girls Soccer - Saginaw United at Davison
Davison fan bundles up on a frigid day

Davison fan bundles up on a frigid day

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison shut-outs Sagniaw United, 11-0, to win their fourth game in a row. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you