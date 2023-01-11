 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

HS Hockey - Bay City at Genesee County

Bay City goalie Owen Grendel lost his stick against Genesee County

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bay City took down Genesee County in an overtime thriller, 3-2. 

