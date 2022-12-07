 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Hockey - Bay City at Powers

  • Updated
  • 0
Powers hockey team

Powers hockey team

HS Hockey - Bay City at Powers

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Powers dominated Bay City, 8-1, to win their first SVL game of the season. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you