 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Hockey - Midland at Midland Dow

  • Updated
  • 0
Midland Tommy Kroll after scoring a goal against Midland Dow

Midland Tommy Kroll after scoring a goal against Midland Dow

HS Hockey - Midland at Midland Dow

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Midland used all their chemistry to shut-out Midland Dow, 8-0. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you