HS Soccer - Valley Lutheran at Freeland By: Brandon Green Sep 22, 2022 Freeland's Conner Groff-Fhaner FREELAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Freeland uses two first half goals to take down Valley Lutheran, 2-1.