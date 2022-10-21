HS Soccer- District Finals: Everest Collegiate at Genesee Christian Oct 21, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Genesee Christian team huddle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HS Soccer - Everest Collegiate at Genesee Christian BURTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Genesee Christian's season comes to an end in district finals against Everest Collegiate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From ABC12 Baseball AOTW - Noah Keller Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Russell Wilson says he wants to finish his career with the Denver Broncos after signing five-year extension Sep 2, 2022 Sports HS Volleyball - Fenton and Goodrich Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Rory McIlroy condemns LIV Golf for 'ripping the game apart' after Tour Championship win Updated Aug 29, 2022 Sports Reese's Angie Compton named MHSCA volleyball coach of the year Sep 8, 2022 Sports Athlete of the Week - Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey Oct 6, 2022 Recommended for you