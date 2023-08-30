 Skip to main content
HS Soccer: Isaiah Gatica's 1st career goal is a game winner against Goodrich

  • Updated
  • 0
Kearsley's Isaiah Gatica after scoring the game-winning goal against Goodrich

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After losing their first game of the season against Lake Fenton, Kearsley would respond in a big way against Goodrich. 

The game was tied at three with 50 seconds left, Hornet's Isaiah Gatica found a crease at let it rip. 


"I was hype, I wanted to win this game," said Gatica. "We were coming in here strong feeling good about ourselves. I had to score it for the team and get the win."

That late goal would be the first of Gatica's varsity career and the Hornets pulled out the win, 4-3. 

