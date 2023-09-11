HS Soccer: Late game drama between Linden and Flushing ends in 2-2 tie

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden has been rolling this season, the Eagles are undefeated and were looking for a statement win against Flushing Monday night.
The Raiders were up 2-1 in the final 10 seconds, thanks to a goal from Marcos Herrero in the 77th minute.
On the free-kick, Eagles Daniel Dupree finds Carter Bushon for the game tying goal in the final seconds.
This Flint Metro League Stripes division match-up ended in a tie, 2-2.
Linden remains undefeated and Flushing feels like they let one slip away.
"We know they're the team to beat if we're going to win the league this year and that's why it felt like a lose," said Eagles head coach Bob Peterson.
Linden's next game is Flint Metro League crossover game with Brandon on Wednesday, while Flushing will face Lake Fenton at home the same night.