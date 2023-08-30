HS Soccer: SVL showdown between Grand Blanc and Midland Dow ends in a tie, 1-1

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc and Midland Dow were battling for early season SVL position.
Dow would strike first with a goal from Micah Dahn at end of first half, then Grand Blanc would respond with goal from Victor Hiltz in the second half.
Those would be the only goals scored and the game would end in tie, 1-1.
"Frustrating not to get the result when you played so well," said Grand Blanc head coach Nick Thomas. "A little bit short of where we wanted to be. But looking back at the last few matches we had against these guys, it's a huge improvement for us."
"I'll take the tie, would have loved the win but at least it's not a loss," said Drew Emrich, Midland Dow head coach.