BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland used a three-run 2nd inning to defeat Mt. Pleasant and win their district title.
HS Softball - D1 District Final: Midland vs. Mt. Pleasant
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today