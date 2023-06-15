 Skip to main content
HS Softball - D2 State Quarterfinal: Richmond v. Frankenmuth

FRAKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Richmond senior Piper Clark hit a walk-off RBI-triple in the bottom of the 7th inning to end Frankenmuth's season, 3-2. 

