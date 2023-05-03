 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s will
result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland,
Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

HS Softball - Frankenmuth at Essexville-Garber

ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - Essexville-Garber needed 10 innings and a walk-off RBI-single from JJ Shooltz to get past Frankenmuth, 9-8. 

