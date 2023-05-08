 Skip to main content
HS Softball - Goodrich at Clio

CLIO, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich sweeps Clio, 3-1 and 7-0, to gain sole possession of first place in the Flint Metro League Stars division. 

