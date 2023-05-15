 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Softball - Grand Blanc at Davison

  • 0
Grand Blanc's Katelyn DeWitt after getting an out against Davison

Grand Blanc's Katelyn DeWitt after getting an out against Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc swept their doubleheader against Davison, 7-0 and 13-3, to remain undefeated in SVL-play. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you