HS Softball District FInals - Grand Blanc v. Holly
By: Brandon Green
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Jun 6, 2022
Jun 6, 2022
Updated 2 hrs ago

Grand Blanc softball team hoisting the district finals trophy

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc dominates Holly, 10-2, to win the D1 district title.