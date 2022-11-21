 Skip to main content
HS Volleyball - D2 State Final: Cadillac vs. North Branch

North Branch celebrates state title

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - The North Branch Broncos used an epic 31-29 1st set win to propel them to D2 state title victory over Cadillac.

