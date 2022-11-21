BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - The North Branch Broncos used an epic 31-29 1st set win to propel them to D2 state title victory over Cadillac.
HS Volleyball - D2 State Final: Cadillac vs. North Branch
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today