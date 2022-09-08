 Skip to main content
HS Volleyball - Flint Metro League: Flushing at Fenton

Fenton volleyball team huddle

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Fenton takes down the defending Flint Metro League stripes division champs Flushing, 3-1. 

