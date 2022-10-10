HS Volleyball - Frankenmuth at Powers By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Frankenmuth volleyball team celebrating their win over Powers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth sweeps Powers in straight sets, 3-0. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sport The field is set for next week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports HS Swimming - Fenton at Corunna Updated Oct 7, 2022 Sports Shawn Fitzgerald takes over as Kearsley’s new head football coach Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports WNBA regular season to start without Brittney Griner, who's still in Russian custody May 6, 2022 Sport NCAA Football - Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan Updated Nov 22, 2021 Show A pair of former Lions took the greens in the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you